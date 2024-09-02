HORROR! Muckraker Exclusive: Small Illegal Alien Children Are Put to Work Full-Time in Times Square for 10 Hours a Day! (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden’s America.

An 11-year-old child from Colombia is working in the streets of New York City today. This is just one child interviewed by Muckraker in the expose’ on illegal alien child labor. The boy says he has been in the US for about a month.

Happy Labor Day!

This is your country under Democrat rule.

Muckraker released a shocking video on Monday of small illegal alien children working in Times Square in New York City and on the subways.

A child told Muckraker he saw a child kidnapped from Times Square in broad daylight.

One young child told the reporters that he forced to work four days a week from 4 PM until 2 AM in the morning.

The same young boy says he saw dead bodies on his way to America and witnessed children drowning.

A young boy, aged 10, tells Muckraker he works 10 hours a day until 2 AM in Times Square.

He also claims there are homeless children out on the street working in New York City.

So, will AOC stage a crying scene or protest this horrific abuse in her city? Do any Democrats care about this shocking abuse of children?

A young boy tells Muckraker there are homeless children on the street of New York City who are forced to work.

Here is another photo from the video of a child forced to work on the Subway.

Here is the full video below from Muckraker.

