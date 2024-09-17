Hillary Clinton Says Democrat Lawfare Against Trump is “Karma” For 2016 Imaginary “Election Interference” (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning host Erin Moriarty to discuss the 2024 election.

Hillary said she had tears in her eyes when Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ case against President Trump.

“I got tears in my eyes then because this man has escaped accountability his entire life,” Hillary said.

Coming from a woman who destroyed evidence under subpoena and escaped federal prosecution. Hillary Clinton used BleachBit to erase thousands of emails and took hammers to her BlackBerrys that were under subpoena after she got caught using a private server to conduct official government business while she was the head of the Department of State.

Hillary said the Stormy Daniel’s case was mistakenly called a ‘hush money case’ when it was an ‘election interference case.’

“It’s a pretty clear case of election interference,” bitter Hillary Clinton said.

Erin Moriarty teed up a softball for Hillary.

“After enduring months of hearing ‘lock her up!’ thinking this is the person who is actually facing time in jail,” Erin Moriarty said to Hillary

“Looks like karma to me!” Hillary said smiling.

WATCH: