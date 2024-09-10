HE’S COOKED: Biden Makes Bewildering Announcement Outside the White House: “Tomorrow, I’m Doing 9/11” (VIDEO)

While Joe Biden’s brain being completely fried is nothing new, he continues to utter remarks that are so bewildering that one has to do a double-take.

Biden this afternoon was being interviewed by reporters outside of the White House regarding his upcoming plans, just before heading off to New York to attend his granddaughter Finnegan‘s birthday party. But what should have been an uneventful occurrence turned into something that was anything but.

He dropped this zinger during his remarks, which raised several eyebrows online.

“I’m going off to my granddaughter’s birthday in New York. Then we’re going to watch the debate, and tomorrow, I’m doing 9/11,” Biden stated.

Yes, Biden actually said he was doing 9/11 tomorrow. What did he mean by that?

He went on to claim he spoke to Kamala Harris, saying she was relaxed and that he felt confident she was “going to do great” in tonight’s debate against President Trump.



BIDEN: I’m going off to my granddaughter’s birthday in New York, Then we’re going to watch the debate, and tomorrow, I’m doing 9/11. I spoke to the vice president, and she seems calm, cool, and collected. I think she’s going to do great.

Today’s jaw-dropping comment provides more evidence of how corrupt Harris was for helping hide Biden’s obvious cognitive decline until the polls showed Trump was going to be re-elected.

However, don’t count on the debate moderators to bring this up. After all, ABC is completely in the tank for Harris.