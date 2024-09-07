Here’s the Real Reason Why Hunter Biden Shocked the Courtroom and Pleaded Guilty in Federal Tax Evasion Case

Hunter Biden shocked the California courtroom on Thursday as he officially entered a guilty plea while jury selection was underway for his federal tax evasion trial.

In December Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The charges were handed down by Special Counsel David Weiss after a sweetheart plea deal on tax charges fell apart last summer.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

Hunter Biden initially entered an ‘Alford plea’ which allowed him to plead guilty while simultaneously maintaining his innocence.

Federal prosecutors fought back and Hunter Biden ended up entering a standard guilty plea.

Judge Scarsi signed off on the guilty plea which means Hunter Biden will avoid a trial.

Sure, Hunter Biden may have avoided a trial because he knows he can easily get a pardon from his father.

However, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, prosecutors filed a “road map” glossary to trial exhibits detailing the Biden Crime family’s China influence-peddling scheme.

Via RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry: Sources say Hunter threw in towel to avoid trial exposing Biden-China influence peddling, after prosecutors filed “road map” glossary to trial exhibits:”CEFC China Energy””Patrick Ho””Kevin Dong””Mervyn Yan””Ye Jianming””State Energy HK””RosemontSenecaBohai””SinoHawk”

BREAKING: Sources say Hunter threw in towel to avoid trial exposing Biden-China influence peddling, after prosecutors filed “road map” glossary to trial exhibits:”CEFC China Energy””Patrick Ho””Kevin Dong””Mervyn Yan””Ye Jianming””State Energy HK””RosemontSenecaBohai””SinoHawk” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 6, 2024

Biden Crime Family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski has repeatedly claimed Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s multi-million dollar deals with CEFC.

“The Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or ‘CEFC’ — a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate, successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House,” Bobulinski previously said.

Recall that Tony Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the US Navy, was the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

“The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period,” Bobulinski previously said. “It is clear to me that Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold by the Biden family.”

Rob Walker, another Biden family associate, recounted a time where Joe Biden walked into a meeting with CEFC officials at a Four Seasons.

Hunter Biden will get a pardon and documents exposing Joe Biden’s international influence-peddling scheme will be suppressed.