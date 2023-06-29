LOCK THEM UP: FBI “Verified Authenticity of Hunter Biden Laptop in November 2019! – Then 51 Top Intel Officials Lied to American Public and Said it Was Russian Propaganda Before 2020 Election

The House Ways and Means Committee recently released their interview with Gary Shapley, Jr. from May 26, 2023.

In the report the committee included this nugget:

In October 2019, the FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and that the laptop might contain evidence of a crime. The FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud ID.

Here is the screen grab from page 12 of the report.



The FBI and intelligence community knew in November 2019 that Hunter Biden’s laptop was authentic and contained evidence to hundreds of international crimes that included his father Joe Biden.

Then knew this in November 2019!

Chris Wray and the FBI said NOTHING!

Then during the second presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up against President Donald Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was “Russian propaganda.”



The 51 spies who lied openly to the American public.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

The Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie.

The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

There were 60 dishonest intel officers (9 who refused to publicly post their name) who lied to the American public about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Russian disinformation operation.

These 60 should be outed, subpoenaed, and jailed for pushing such a brazen political lie to swing a presidential election.

Justice must be served!