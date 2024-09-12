‘He Has a List’: Crazed Kathy Griffin Claims Trump Will Target Her and Other Comedians ‘One by One’

The actress Kathy Griffin has claimed that Donald Trump is preparing to crack down against comedians and pick them off “one by one” if he wins in November.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Griffin insisted that Trump had prepared a “list” and would target her and many others as a result.

She did not specify exactly how Trump intends to punish them.

“He’s going to pick us off, one by one, like bowling pins, and I’m not kidding, and I’m not being paranoid,” the 63-year-old said.

“I’m a D-lister, he’s not going to get to me on day one, but he’ll get to me, trust me,” she continued. “He’s got a list. I’ve known this guy for 25 years, maybe 30. He’s so petty that he lives for this. He doesn’t want to be President or do any president-ing.”

Griffin, who gained widespread notoriety back in 2017 after posting an image of her holding Trump’s decapitated head, also gave her view on some of the names that Trump will be targeting.

“If he gets re-elected, he’ll go after Jimmy Kimmel, he’ll go after Jon Stewart, all the name ones, but he’ll go after Rosie O’Donnell. That’s all he’s going to do all day,” she added. “He’ll have press conferences about it. He’s so much crazier than he was the first go-round.”

After posting the images all those ago, Griffin has since built her career on the difficulties and “trauma” she faced as a result of the backlash against her, which included a Secret Service investigation and a brief stint on the no-fly list. As a result, her latest tour is titled Life on the PTSD-List.

Yet Griffin has still refused to tone down her rhetoric. During the 2022 midterms, she suggested that a vote for the Republican Party was a vote for civil war.