Kathy Griffin’s Latest Coping Strategy: Meowing and Mooing Away the Trump Derangement Syndrome Trauma

Far-left ‘comedian’ Kathy Griffin recently revealed an unusual coping strategy for managing her Trump-induced PTSD: making animal noises during yoga.

In an interview with Vulture, the washed-up comedienne recounted the aftermath of her 2017 controversy, where she famously wrecked her career by posing for a photograph of her holding a mock beheaded then-President Donald Trump. The incident, which led to significant professional and personal fallout for Griffin, also left her grappling with PTSD.

The comedian posted emails allegedly detailing how she has been black-listed from the entertainment industry. Kathy Griffin said she’s also on the Interpol watch list and spent 2 months on a no-fly list. Griffin also admitted that she gets detained at airports every time she flies.

“I talk about all this stuff I’ve been doing to try to get through. I do something called cat-cow,” Griffin said.

Known as “cat-cow,” this technique involves Griffin adopting both the physical and auditory characteristics of these farmyard animals during her yoga sessions, Breitbart reported.

According to Griffin, this exercise involves not just the physical movements but also vocalizing animal sounds.

“Well, it’s when I get on all fours like a kitty cat and then I arch my back and I am instructed by my teacher to say the word meow. I feel like a fucking fool, but I do it.”

“And then I unarch my back and — wait for it — I “moo” like a cow. PTSD is a bitch, and when I get PTSD attacks, I can’t stop vomiting. So if I have to meow like a kitty cat and moo like a cow, I’m gonna f-cking do it.”

“When I talked about it in Vegas, I could hear a recognition type of buzz in the audience and I went, “Wait a minute — I’m not the only one who does fucking cat-cow?” Like half the audience clapped. I had no idea that in times of trouble, other people were walking around their homes meowing like a kitty cat,” Griffin said.