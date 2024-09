He Can’t Help Himself: Joe Biden Sniffs Baby in Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

He can’t help himself.

Joe Biden traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to participate in a Labor Day campaign event with Kamala Harris.

“Harris and Biden are scheduled to talk around 4:45 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 5 on Pittsburgh’s South Side,” CBS News reported.

Kamala Harris arrived in Pittsburgh after a campaign stop in Detroit where she pandered to black voters with a bizarre urban accent.

Kamala Harris arrives for campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/N8v2XKKa1Q — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 2, 2024

Biden traveled to Pittsburgh separately.

After taking more than two weeks off for an extended vacation, Joe Biden landed in Pittsburgh, immediately beelined to the baby, and went in for a sniff.

WATCH:

Biden is sniffing kids again pic.twitter.com/xG8dQkQsqF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2024

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris barely filled a small room in deep blue Pittsburgh.