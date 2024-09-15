Harris’s Spox Has A Hilarious and Pathetic Defense of Her Flip Flops

by

 

Kamala Harris interview with ABC 6 Philadelphia Action News

On the Crazy liberal Morning Joe show, Kamala Harris’s spokeswoman defended her candidate.

According to Breitbart  Senior Adviser and Senior Spokesperson Adrienne Elrod defended Kamala by saying “when you become a public servant, when you serve the American people, you, oftentimes, learn more about the issues,” and “public servants evolve, and I think you want someone in office who’s willing to take a hard look at the issues and be open-minded when it comes to where they stand, the more they learn about an issue, and, by the way, the more that issue also evolves.”

She then added a word salad of her own saying it’s “Absolutely safe to say” that she’ll hold the positions she says she has now.”

She later went on to further defend Kamala’s flip flopping on the issues saying “But, the bottom line is, people evolve, public servants evolve, and I think you want someone in office who’s willing to take a hard look at the issues and be open-minded when it comes to where they stand, the more they learn about an issue, and, by the way, the more that issue also evolves.”

Kamala Harris senior spokesperson Adrienne Elrod

As previously reported at The Gateway Pundit, Kamala has a history of being a dishonest and inconsistent politician on the campaign trail. In reality she is a far left San Fransico radical.

 

Whether on abortion or open borders Kamala was always far left and had a voting record to the left of Liberal Bernie Sanders while she was in the Senate. She was against fracking before she was for it.

Her record on the campaign trail is one of dishonesty and inconsistency. She has become known as lyin Kamala for a reason.

 

Photo of author
Seth Segal
Seth is an active member of the conservative movement. Seth is a member of TPUSA’s Alumni Association and is Outreach chair of The New York State Young Republicans. Follow me on Twitter @conservative013.

You can email Seth Segal here, and read more of Seth Segal's articles here.

 