Harris Campaign Spokesman Tells CNN ‘We Don’t Have Time’ to Talk About What Happened Over the Last Few Years (VIDEO)

The Kamala Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams appeared on CNN this week and made excuses for why they are not talking about Kamala’s record from the last few years.

This gives away their whole game. Democrats and the Harris people want voters to forget the fact that Harris has been part of the Biden administration and is directly responsible for what has transpired over the last three and a half years.

That’s why they keep pushing the whole ‘new way forward’ nonsense. It’s a feeble attempt to erase recent history so that Harris isn’t held accountable by voters.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

HUNT: Ian, how do you explain why working class Americans, Americans without college degrees, a lot of white working class Americans, but also working class Americans of color, have decided that the Democratic Party isn’t the party for them? SAMS: Well, look, I think the pundits can kind of do the demographic analysis. And I think what we do as a campaign, and what the vice president does as a candidate, is take her message to the voters. I think that she has to be out there, and she is out there, explaining to people what she’s bringing to the table. She wants to help lower people’s grocery costs and housing costs. HUNT: But she’s been part of the Biden administration. I mean she has been part of the Democratic – Democrats have been in control of the country for the last three going on four years, and you are still seeing this in the polling. I mean these working class voters are telling us right now that more of them are with Donald Trump than Kamala Harris. Why – what is it about what you guys have been doing for the last three plus years that explains that? SAMS: Well, I think, again, we’re trying to talk to the voters and explain this message. We’ve got 60 days until the election. You know, we don’t have time to sit around and think about why, over the last few years, certain things may have happened or may not have happened. We’ve got to go win an election. And the vice president’s doing that by talking about her economic vision. And it’s – and it’s really different – it’s really different. It’s a new way forward, not only for the Democratic Party, but for the country.

Here’s the video:

They are simply going to try to run out the clock without answering for the last few years. It’s so obvious.