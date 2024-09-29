Greg Gutfeld Rips Media for Ignoring Story of Thousands of Criminal Illegal Aliens in America: ‘Biggest Crime Story I’ve Ever Seen’ (VIDEO)

This week it was revealed that there are now tens of thousands of illegals in the U.S. who are murderers, rapists, and other assorted criminals and the liberal media has almost completely ignored the story.

During The Five on FOX News on Friday, Greg Gutfeld slammed the media blackout, calling this the biggest crime story he has ever seen.

The media has to ignore this story for obvious reasons. Reporting on it would highlight one of the greatest political vulnerabilities of Kamala Harris and we can’t have that.

RedState has details:

Gutfeld noted during Fox News’ “The Five” that this story was “so unbelievable” that he “wanted to see if it was reported elsewhere.” Unsurprisingly, he could find nary a word about what he calls “probably the biggest crime story I’ve ever seen” on the likes of CNN, ABC, and Drudge. And he had a special message for the Democrat “hate watchers” of Fox News: “The media doesn’t want you to know this information. They don’t want it to reach you. They’re rather you die or be raped than Trump be right or find out the truth.” No one does Gutfeld better than Gutfeld, so here he is in his own words… “Tell us, no, it’s not 60,000 rapists. It’s only 8000. It’s only 7000 murderers. Cool. I’m glad you’re okay with that. I’m glad. I’ll take your fact check. But anybody who defends this or says it’s not that big a deal is complicit. And they should be held accountable….these bastards were more offended by stories of cats being eaten than real stories. Real stories reported here of actual rape and murder….This is a huge story. Where is it?”

Watch the whole clip below:

.@greggutfeld rips DNC media coverup of bombshell ICE report of 425,000 illegal immigrants who are convicted criminals being released into the US: This is “the biggest crime story I've ever seen…they would rather you die or be r*ped than Trump be right." GUTFELD: "Tell… pic.twitter.com/3qWjuRDJSL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 27, 2024

Our media is broken beyond repair. They care more about their leftist politics than they do about the country.