Greg Gutfeld Rips the Media in Epic Rant for Going After Gold Star Families That Defended Trump (VIDEO)

Democrats and the media have actually been attacking the Gold Star families who recently invited Donald Trump to come with them to Arlington National Cemetery. It has been a disgusting display.

FOX News host Greg Gutfeld made this the focus of a recent monologue on his show and he did not hold back at all.

The media was really the focus of Greg’s anger as he ripped them for the dishonest way that the story was covered.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS: So by now, you know the story about how Donald Trump was invited — invited — to attend a private service for those 13 American servicemen killed during our country’s needlessly rushed and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. It was to be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Joe and Kamala were also invited, but they didn’t respond, let alone show up. Kamala was too busy washing collard greens in her bathtub, ad if you want to get a message to Biden, you have to email the morgue. Trump went there at the specific request of the families. After the private ceremony, which wasn’t open to the press, a cemetery staffer tried to stop the photographer because, as the cemetery said, federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities there, which included photographers. True, but federal law does not prohibit what Trump did. Trump was invited by the families, and they wanted pictures, so he obliged them. Of course, the mainstream media lost it. MSNBC HOST: Arlington National Cemetery, arguably the most sacred place in our country, was being used as a backdrop for a political purpose. MSNBC HOST: You’re not allowed to use Arlington for political purposes. There are human beings buried there. You’re not supposed to use them as props. He did. CNN HOST: The Trump campaign was trying to use his visit for political gain. CNN GUEST: But we want to honor our veterans, not exploit them. MSNBC GUEST: He’s now committed a new set of crimes. What he did in Arlington Cemetery was criminal behavior. GUTFELD: Criminal behavior! These people…

Watch the whole thing below, this is great:

The are off Gutfeld goes scorched earth! pic.twitter.com/E1SuHTOmYS — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) September 4, 2024

This is why Greg Gutfeld is killing it in the late night ratings. He tells it like it is.