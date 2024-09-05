GOP’s Winsome Sears Looks to Make History by Filing For Virginia Governor in 2025

Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears has filed the paperwork to run for governor in 2025.

According to The Hill, her paperwork was accepted Wednesday by Virginia’s Department of Elections and she is expected to make a “special announcement” in Virginia Beach on Thursday.

Sears has become the first Republican candidate in the off-year gubernatorial race, which will likely garner significant attention an off-year for U.S. elections.

However, she is likely to face a primary challenge from Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is also expected to throw his hat in the ring.

A former state delegate, Sears also holds the distinction of being the first woman of color and the second woman to hold statewide office in Virginia.

Back in February, Sears attracted headlines after referring to transgender Senator Danica Roem as “sir” during floor deliberations, for which she refused to apologize.

NEW: hearing @WinsomeSears referred to @pwcdanica on the @VASenate floor as “sir.” Chamber has gone into recess twice after reportedly “Sears refused to apologize.” “I’m not here to upset anyone, I’m here to do the job the ppl of VA have called me to do.” #VALeg pic.twitter.com/IyO8JaAQIG — BK (@BradKutner) February 26, 2024

With no female governor in Virginia’s history, a potential race between Sears and Spanberger would be historic. Additionally, Sears could become the first Black female governor in U.S. history.

Sears and Gov. Glenn Youngkin received huge plaudits back in 2021 when they flipped the blue-leaning state red. Their campaign focused on parents’ rights in education and the aggressive leftist indoctrination taking place across the state’s schools.

However, Republicans have so far struggled to make additional ground. In 2022, most swing district Democrats, except for former Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), kept their seats, while last year Democrats maintained their majority in the state Senate and flipped the House of Delegates by a narrow majority.