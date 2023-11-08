Virginia Voters Deal Blow to Glenn Youngkin and Hand Democrats FULL CONTROL of State Legislature After Falling for Pro-Abortion Propaganda

Virginia voters stormed to polls and handed Democrats full control of the state legislature in a huge blow to popular Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin. They rejected his common-sense conservative policies due to needless fears over a moderate abortion proposal.

Many pundits and GOP donors speculated that Youngkin was going to launch a belated Presidential bid had the GOP captured control of the state legislature. This would have allowed him to implement a number of conservative priorities blocked in the state legislature, including a 15-week abortion ban.

This mainstream abortion proposal would have included exceptions to rape, incest, and life of the mother. Moreover, it would have put Virginia in the same ballpark as most of liberal Europe on the issue.

But the Virginia Democratic Party insinuated that the “right” to abortion was about to vanish completely and made this issue the centerpiece of their campaign. And the idiot voters bought into their lies.

It’s safe to say neither a Youngkin presidential campaign (which was unlikely to begin with) nor an abortion ban is forthcoming.

The bad news started with Democrats winning a number of key races to easily retain control of the State Senate. The chamber has been under Democratic control since 2020.

Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke issued a statement crowing that they stopped “MAGA Republicans” from taking “total control of our government and our bodies.”

Then Republicans got hit with another blow a couple of hours later: Democrats had managed to win enough seats to seize control of the House of Delegates as well.

Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman was the first to make the call.

CNN later confirmed the disgusting news.

As of this writing, Democrats have won at least 21 out of 40 State Senate races and 51 out of 100 House of Delegate competitions.

Current state of election: SENATE

21 DEM, 18 GOP, 1 UND

Tuesday night’s elections in Virginia and across the country bring to mind this famous George Carlin quote: “Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”

If a similar electorate comes out in 2024, God help America. Conservatives better wake up fast otherwise, Democrats will usher in full-blown socialism across the country.