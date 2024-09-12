Girls’ Field Hockey Team Forfeits Game Against Team With Male Player

A girls’ field hockey team from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in Massachusetts (D-R) has forfeited a planned game on September 17th because their opponent, Somerset-Berkley, has a male on their team.
Dighton-Rehoboth cited its new policy, approved on June 25, that allows players and/or coaches to opt out of competitions if the opposing team includes a member of the opposite sex.
The policy was enacted after the brutal injury of a female D-R field hockey player by a male last season.
A biological male playing for Swampscott hit a female D-R player girl in the face leaving her with serious injuries and knocking out some of her teeth.
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee believes that students will benefit from the experiences in self-discipline and team effort made possible through participation in inter-school sports.
Participation in interscholastic athletics will be subject to approval by the School Committee and will be in accordance with regulations and recommendations of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
At the high school level, interscholastic athletic competition will include a variety of sports. Students will be allowed to participate in individual sports on the basis of their abilities and desire. Additionally, intramural athletic activities may be offered as an outgrowth of class instruction in physical education.
The School Committee is aware that team participation in athletic contests by members of the student body requires that “away games” be scheduled. It also recognizes that there is a need to regulate certain aspects of student participation in such contests. Therefore, the Superintendent will establish regulations to ensure the safety and well being of students and staff members who participate in these activities.
No coach of a single-sex team shall be penalized by the District for forfeiting a match against an opposing team because such team includes athletes of the opposite sex.
No student athlete on a single-sex team shall be penalized by the District in any manner for refusing to play in a match or any part thereof against an opposing team because that team includes a member of the opposite sex. For the purposes of this paragraph, a “penalty” includes but is not limited to loss of playing time or loss of starting status.
Boston 25 reports D-R School Superintendent Bill Runey said in a statement, “The District supports this decision as there are times where we have to place a higher value on safety than on victory.”
“We understand this forfeit will impact our chances for a league championship and possibly playoff eligibility, but we remain hopeful that other schools consider following suit to achieve safety and promote fair competition for female athletes.”
