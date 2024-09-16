Germany Starts Implementing Border Checks Today – And May Abolish Acceptance of Asylum Seekers Entirely

After three failed years in office and in the runoff to the government coalition headed by deeply unpopular Chancellor Olaf Scholz is starting today to enact border controls, despite EU law guaranteeing free movement within the Schengen area.

This comes after elections in the east showed record results for the right-wingers of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, and ahead of another vote, in Brandenburg state, also expected to give AfD unprecedented results.

Also weighing on the government’s decision is massive popular anger after two recent Islamist terrorist attacks that left three dead and eight wounded.

But that is not all, since one ‘mainstream’ (a.k.a. Globalist) opposition party – Christian Democratic Union (CDU) – is proposing to completely end political asylum in Germany.

Foreign Policy reported:

“Now the government has announced its response: starting on Sept. 16, Germany will unilaterally impose border closures, for six months, on all nine of its borders with other European countries. Incoming foreign nationals will be screened […] and rejected applicants will be forced onto Germany’s next-door neighbors. Although some details remain unclear, Germany’s plan amounts to an unprecedented step. […] Meanwhile, Germany’s mainstream opposition party is demanding an even more severe policy—one that would essentially prevent the country from accepting any new asylum applicants onto its territory at all.”

Interior minister Nancy Faeser says that Germany must strengthen controls at its national borders ‘until strong protection of the EU’s external borders is achieved.’

“According to Faeser, the planned border screenings will limit illegal migration and ‘protect against the acute dangers posed by Islamist terrorism and serious crime.’ There will be more deportations during this period, she said, but they will conform to EU law.”

European Union norms determine that foreign nationals claiming political persecution have the right to apply for political protection in the country through which they enter the EU.

But the member countries may suspend Schengen’s guarantees in the case of ‘internal security concerns’.

These concerns have to be ‘proportional and legitimate’ and the suspensions temporary.

“The new German measures aim to stop non-EU citizens who have already applied for asylum elsewhere in the bloc from entering Germany by bus, train, or car from Schengen zone neighbors. aa Under the new measures, the migrants would be returned to the country where they entered the Schengen area and originally applied for asylum, which are usually one of the EU’s southern external border countries, such as Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, or Spain.”

Since not everyone entering Germany can be stopped, a certain ‘racial appearance’ will make some people suspect – critics say that’s racial profiling, which is illegal.

As the ‘mainstream’ parties try to fight off AfD in Eastern Germany, conservative oppositionists of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), are endorsing measures that until recently were entirely taboo.

“Claiming that the government’s measures do not go nearly far enough, the CDU argues that no people—none at all—should be permitted to enter Germany in the absence of a visa or European passport.”

The CDU plan is for Germany to declare ‘a state of emergency as a result of internal security threats’.

MSM is quick to describe the situation by saying that ‘With governments like this, there’s no need for the far right to be in power’.

