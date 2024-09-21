Geert Wilders’ Netherlands Will Opt out of EU Migration Rules – Move Comes as Rotterdam Is Rocked Yet Again by Knife Attack by Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’

Wherever you look in Europe, there’s a movement growing that wants to curb the disastrous policy of unchecked mass migration.

In the Netherlands it’s no exception, with the ascension of the right-wing to power, and the continuing wave of senseless violence caused by illegals coming from disparate cultures that are unwilling to assimilate.

Now, the Dutch government has stated that will would seek to ‘opt out from the European Union’s migration rules’ when the bloc next renegotiates its core treaties – a move that is unlikely to take place any time soon.

Reuters reported:

“In power since July, the government led by Geert Wilders’ nationalist, anti-Islam PVV party has said it wants to clamp down on unwanted arrivals and aims for the ‘strictest-ever asylum regime’, with stronger border checks and harsher rules for arriving asylum-seekers.”

Curbing immigration is a main priority in the Netherlands, and the PVV’s hard line explains much of its popularity.

“‘I just informed @EU_commission that I want a migration opt-out for the Netherlands within Europe’, PVV Asylum and Migration Minister Marjolein Faber said on X.

‘We need to be in charge of our own asylum policy again!’, Faber said, in words reminiscent of similar, immigration-focused political slogans in Britain and elsewhere in recent years.”

The Netherlands is not officially trying to opt out as of yet from the EU’s newly agreed immigration pact, but hopes to do so at a later stage.

“‘This government aims to drastically reduce the volume of migration to the Netherlands’, Faber wrote, adding that, to achieve this aim, it ‘will call for an opt-out from the European asylum and migration acquis in case of Treaty amendment. I know this will take a long time, but it is a sign that a new wind is blowing’, Wilders said in parliament.”

The European Commission welcomed the fact that Faber had officially pledged to abide by the existing ones for now.

The new European pact provides that each EU country will be assigned a proportional share of the total 30,000 asylum-seekers (a.k.a. illegal migrants) that the bloc is expected to take in per year.

Those countries unwilling to take people in are expected to contribute to the others with personnel, equipment or funds.

“Wilders has said he wants the Netherlands to become less attractive to asylum-seekers, adding that ‘people in Africa and the Middle East will start thinking they might be better off elsewhere’.”

This announcement comes as another knife attack rocks the Dutch society, and again it is reportedly the work of a Muslim immigrant.

Associated Press reported:

“One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing incident late Thursday in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said. Police arrested a suspect who was also injured.”

Police is investigating the stabbing near the landmark Erasmus Bridge. It says there was no immediate word on a motive, but they are we looking ‘into all possible scenarios’.

“Dutch daily De Telegraaf, citing witnesses at the scene, reported that a man attacked people at random with two knives while shouting Allahu Akbar, the Arabic phrase meaning God is great.”

A heroic citizen, sports instructor Reniël Renato David Litecia, he hit the attacker with two sticks after witnessing him attack somebody and managed to take the knives and throw them away.

“He said he initially thought it was a fight, ‘but when I started running in that direction I saw that it wasn’t a fight. It was a man with two long knives who was stabbing another young guy and when I started shouting he turned around and started approaching everyone who was around him’.”

