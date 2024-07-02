Dutch King Willem Alexander Swears in Geert Wilders’ New Right-Wing Government Which Gets Right to Work to Make Netherlands DUTCH Again

Dutch King Willem Alexander has sworn in the first right-wing Dutch Government, led by Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party. Parting globalist Prime Minister Mark Rutte, failing upwards to become NATO Secretary-General, turned the Keys of the Torentje (“Little Tower”) in The Hague over to Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Na aankomst op het Binnenhof volgde de ondertekening van de protocollaire overdracht en ontving ik van mijn voorganger Mark Rutte de voorzittershamer van de ministerraad. Hiermee is de politieke leiding van het ministerie van Algemene Zaken officieel overgedragen.#kabinetSchoof… pic.twitter.com/83JD5t7One — Dick Schoof (@MinPres) July 2, 2024

“We are making history today!” Wilders wrote.

Geert Wilders has been under police protection for 20 years since a crazed Islamist slaughtered Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh, great-grandson of the brother of painter Vincent van Gogh, on his bicycle in Amsterdam in 2004. He pinned a note to van Gogh’s body with a knife, threatening Wilders and fellow Islam critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Ayaan Hirsi Ali eventually left the Netherlands for the United States.

It took over half a year to negotiate the right-wing coalition after Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party won the largest share of the vote in November. The RINO People’s Party refused to accept Wilders as Prime Minister, so Wilders stepped back for the sake of his country and tapped independent Dick Schoof, a former Dutch chief spook, to lead the government.

The cabinet was sworn in by King Willem Alexander today at 10 am local time in Ten Bosch house in The Hague.

Na Koning Willem-Alexander ondertekende ik de Koninklijke Besluiten en was het tijd voor de beëdiging van het kabinet. Ik kijk er zeer naar uit om als minister-president aan de slag te gaan. Voor een veilig en rechtvaardig Nederland met bestaanszekerheid voor iedereen. Grip op… pic.twitter.com/KdHRA0qP1P — Dick Schoof (@MinPres) July 2, 2024

Schoof then convened the first meeting of his cabinet to discuss implementing a patriotic “Netherlands for the Dutch” agenda.

Tomorrow, he will deliver his statement to the House of Representatives.

Tijd voor de eerste ministerraad. Hierin hebben we de besluiten vastgelegd die we gisteren tijdens het constituerend beraad hebben genomen. Het constituerend beraad wordt ook wel de oprichtingsvergadering van het kabinet genoemd. Daarnaast spraken we over de… pic.twitter.com/p6mLtUOUxn — Dick Schoof (@MinPres) July 2, 2024

The cabinet includes nine ministers and State secretaries nominated by the Freedom Party and five members of the Farmer’s Citizens Party BBB:

Freedom Party (PVV):

Fleur Agema, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport

Barry Madlener, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management

Dirk Beljaarts, Minister of Economic Affairs

Marjolein Faber, Minister of Asylum and Migration

Reinette Klever, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Aid

Ingrid Coenradie, State Secretary for Justice and Security

Zsolt Szabó, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization

Chris Jansen, State Secretary for Public Transport and Environment

Vicky Maeijer, State Secretary for Long-term and Social Care

Farmers’ Citizens Movement (BBB):

Mona Keijzer, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning

Femke Wiersma, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature

Eddie van Marum, State Secretary for Groningen Recovery

Gijs Tuinman, State Secretary for Defense

Jean Rummenie, State Secretary for Fisheries, Food Security and Nature

People’s Party (VVD):

Sophie Hermans, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Climate and Green Growth

David van Weel, Minister of Justice and Security

Eelco Heinen, Minister of Finance

Ruben Brekelmans, Minister of Defense

Mariëlle Paul, State Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education and Emancipation

Jurgen Nobel, State Secretary for Participation and Integration

Vincent Karremans, State Secretary for Youth, Prevention and Sport

New Social Contract (NSC):

Eddy van Hijum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Employment

Caspar Veldkamp, ​​Minister of Foreign Affairs

Judith Uitermark, Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations

Eppo Bruins, Minister of Education, Culture and Science

Teun Struycken, State Secretary for Legal Protection

Folkert Idsinga, State Secretary for Taxation and Tax Authorities

Nora Achahbar, State Secretary for Benefits and Customs