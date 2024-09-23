FREEDOM STATE? Gavin Newsom Signs Legislation Banning Plastic Bags in California

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation into law that will effectively ban plastic bags in the Golden State.

Newsom, who likes to gaslight Californians by describing it as a “freedom state,” signed Senate Bill 1053 into law on Sunday afternoon.

Co-authored by State Senator Catherine Smith Blakespear, the bill aims to go beyond the scope of last bill of this kind, passed in 2014, which failed to address the problem.

While the previous bill SB 270 prohibited "single-use" bags, it still permitted grocery stores to offer plastic bags that were reusable and recyclable. SB 1053 will ban these bags altogether.

The Los Angeles Times provides further details, including on a separate bill that Newsom vetoed:

The new law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 and focuses only on checkout bags — not bags used to hold produce or wrap food that could cause contamination, such as meat. In addition, beginning Jan. 1, 2028, the definition of a recycled paper bag would change from one made from 40% recycled material, to one with more than 50% recycled material. ... Also on Sunday, the governor vetoed AB 2214, which would have required state agencies to begin crafting guidance and language to tackle the growing issue of microplastic pollution. In a statement outlining the reasons for his refusal to sign, Newsom noted a 2018 law that directed the Ocean Protection Council to develop a statewide microplastics strategy, which he described as providing a “comprehensive and coordinated approach to identify early actions California can take to address microplastic pollution and advance existing microplastic research.”

As reported by The Gateway Pundit back in February, the original 2014 was unsuccessful because it only allowed thicker, reusable plastic bags.

However, people continued to throw away these bags, thus increasing the weight of thrown away bags by as much as 30 percent.