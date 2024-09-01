Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich Urges ‘Global Regulators’ to Arrest Elon Musk

The influential economist and former Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton, Robert Reich, has urged “global regulators” to arrest Elon Musk for owning the X platform.

In a column for the far-left The Guardian newspaper, Reich outlined his ideas as to how Musk, who he describes as “out of control,” can be stopped from promoting freedom of speech and advocating emminently sensible political positions.

Among these ideas was that “global regulators” step up and arrest Musk for spreading “misinformation,” similar to what the Macron regime in France recently did against Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.

Reich explained:

Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X. Global regulators may be on the way to doing this, as evidenced by the 24 August arrest in France of Pavel Durov, who founded the online communications tool Telegram, which French authorities have found complicit in hate crimes and disinformation. Like Musk, Durov has styled himself as a free speech absolutist.

Among Reich's other ideas were boycotting Tesla, urging companies not to advertise on the X platform, getting the Federal Trade Commission to sue him into oblivion and canceling all his government contracts and defeat Donald Trump in November.

Responding to the column, Musk described Reich as a "sweety."

Reich is such a sweety

Reich's demand comes amid a growing consensus among left-wing elites that Musk should be stopped at all costs.

It is also not the first time that The Guardian, a far-left publication based in London, has called for Musk's arrest. Last month, the paper published two separate columns from a former Twitter executive Bruce Daisley and the writer Jonathan Freedland both calling for the issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

"In my experience, that threat of personal sanction is much more effective on executives than the risk of corporate fines," Daisley wrote. "Were Musk to continue stirring up unrest, an arrest warrant for him might produce fireworks from his fingertips, but as an international jet-setter it would have the effect of focusing his mind."