Elon Musk Reacts to Arrest of Telegram CEO in France, Slams Zuckerberg for ‘Caving to Censorship Pressure’

The Gateway Pundit reported that on Saturday, the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram was arrested at Le Bourget airport in France for refusing to comply with the country’s censorship laws.

Pavel Durov, 39, was arrested on the tarmac as he got off his private jet from Azerbaijan.

Elon Musk weighed in on the frightening attack on free speech in a post on X and took the opportunity to slam Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg for caving to censorship pressure.

Initially, hours after Durov’s arrest, Musk wrote “#FreePavel” on X hours.

When asked why Zuckerberg hasn’t been arrested for similar allegations as those faced by Pavel, Musk responded, “Because he already caved into censorship pressure.”