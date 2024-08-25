Elon Musk Reacts to Arrest of Telegram CEO in France, Slams Zuckerberg for ‘Caving to Censorship Pressure’

by

The Gateway Pundit reported that on Saturday, the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram was arrested at Le Bourget airport in France for refusing to comply with the country’s censorship laws.

Pavel Durov, 39, was arrested on the tarmac as he got off his private jet from Azerbaijan.

Elon Musk weighed in on the frightening attack on free speech in a post on X and took the opportunity to slam Facebook’s  Mark Zuckerberg for caving to censorship pressure.

Initially, hours after Durov’s arrest, Musk wrote “#FreePavel” on X hours.

When asked why Zuckerberg hasn’t been arrested for similar allegations as those faced by Pavel, Musk responded, “Because he already caved into censorship pressure.”

“Instagram has a massive child exploitation problem, but no arrest for Zuck, as he censors free speech and gives governments backdoor access to user data.”

Meta, Facebook’s owner, says the company complies with law enforcement requests for data if they are legally compelled.

Perhaps Zuckerberg stays safe because he is a Democrat sugar daddy and not a target of the U.S. State Department as has been suggested as the reason behind Durov’s arrest.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Mike Benz, the founder and Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online released a video explaining who he believes is behind this arrest – The US State Department.

Benz is an authority of the Deep State and the US government operations in Europe and abroad.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 