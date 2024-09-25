Florida Shooter Had Trump’s Unknown Schedule? | Drew Hernandez

The Trump would-be assassin Ryan Routh story continues to not add up as more information comes to light. Not only did Ryan Routh somehow know to be at Trump’s Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, 12 hours before President Trump even decided to go golfing last minute.

But now apparently Ryan Routh had a “memo” that detailed President Trump’s schedule all the way out until October 2024.

President Trump’s campaign schedule has not been revealed to the general public at the time Ryan Routh attempted to assassinate President Trump in September.

How did he have October dates? Who gave them to him? Will federal investigators ever reveal this to the general public?

Like the J/13 Butler PA assassination attempt, we have more questions than answers and it might remain that way. Watch as Drew Hernandez unpacks this strange revelation.

WATCH:

