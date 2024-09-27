Florida Man Livestreams Himself Kayaking in Living Room Following Hurricane Helene Flooding (VIDEO)

A Florida man live-streamed himself kayaking inside his living room as Hurricane Helelene landed in Florida.

As many Floridians in coastal towns evacuated their homes, Matthew Heller from Tampa Bay, Florida, decided to wait out the extreme weather and even started to livestream during the storm.

In a live stream video uploaded on TikTok, Heller sits inside a purple kayak and navigates the flood waters in his living room, which reached nearly four feet.

In a statement to CNN, Heller said, “The kayak was my escape plan. In case stuff got too hairy, we could get out.

Heller added, “I didn’t think I was gonna need it in my living room.”

