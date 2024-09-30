Fed-up Citizens in Different Continents Step up Calls for Failed Globalist Leaders to ‘Do the Biden’ and Resign

Around the world – be it in the Americas, in Europe, or in Asia – citizens are quite fed-up with Globalist leaders and their failed, crippling policies that keep their countries away from social harmony and economic development.

So, now, there’s a new planetary neologism that encapsulates the longings of these citizens. It’s a call for these non-leaders to ‘do the Biden’ – and it’s catching up fast!

In several US-allied countries, we can see people starting to ask why their own leaders aren’t ‘doing the Biden’ and stepping aside so that someone else can take over.

New York Post reported:

“President Biden, 81, made history in July by dropping his reelection bid under intense pressure, and now demands for some other world leaders to follow suit and skedaddle from office are taking hold using variations of the new catchphrase.”

In particular, there are three allied countries where the people at the helm are plagued by very low approval ratings and are facing elections in the not-too-distant future: the least popular German Chancellor in history Olaf Scholz, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Earlier this month, German news outlet Der Spiegel asked, ‘Why isn’t Scholz doing a Biden?’ while highlighting how Scholz’s coalition has been battered by regional election losses.

‘The chancellor could follow the example of US President Joe Biden: Instead of clinging to power and letting himself be taken apart piece by piece in the coming months, he is clearing the way for a new political start’, the outlet wrote.

Over the summer, Canadian broadcaster CBC also pondered, ‘Could Trudeau go next’ in the wake of Biden’s seismic decision to bow out of the 2024 US presidential race.”

Trudeau still insists to remain at the head of his Liberal Party.

Fumio Kishida was also said in the press to be ‘having a Biden moment’ after he stepped down at the helm of his party, the Liberal Democratic Party.

“’Biden is out, and Kishida should retire quickly and honorably, too’, a LDP official said to Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun. A member of Kishida’s cabinet also suggested to the Japan Times: ‘We need to closely watch the impact of [Biden’s withdrawal] on the party leadership race’.”

All these Globalist regimes (US, Germany, Canada, and Japan) have been grappling with cost-of-living issues and low (or zero) economic growth.

Biden has a close rapport with Trudeau, Kishida, and Scholz and shares many of the same disastrous principles and policies.

