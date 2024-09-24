FCC Fast-Tracks George Soros Purchase of 220+ Radio Stations Before Election

The mainstream media keeps saying that the 2024 presidential election is over and that Trump has already lost to Willie Brown’s mistress, Kamala Harris.

So why is far-left billionaire George Soros trying to buy 220+ radio stations before the election, the Audacy radio network, reaching 165 million Americans?

And why is the Federal Communications Commission allowing him to do it, in an unprecedented move?

The FCC just fast-tracked George Soros’ purchase of 220+ radio stations before November’s election. The stations reach 165M Americans. This has never been done before. pic.twitter.com/B9PismtYhU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 24, 2024

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is bringing this to light in a House Oversight Committee last week, noting that it is a violation of the FCC’s most basic rules against monopoly interests.

The New York Post first reported this pending Soros sale of a large portion of the nation’s radio stations.

Soros will have control over 40 media markets after this deal goes through.

Soros is a far-left megadonor, supporting efforts nationwide to support Democrats and fund destructive and divisive far-left social movements. Soros makes his money from currency speculation, including complex financial maneuvers that have resulted in the national bankruptcies of England in 1992, Thailand and Malaysia in 1997, Russia in 1998, and Indonesia in 1997-98.

Soros has funded the ‘defund the police’ movements on the left, as well as the caravans of illegal immigrants flooding into America. Soros has also been a generous donor to the movement to normalize transgender operations on children.

Commissioner Carr has been an advocate against recent FCC deal abuses, where earlier this week the Biden administration retaliated against Elon Musk by pulling grants and funding for rural internet development. The grants had previously been awarded to Musk’s StarLink service, and whereas now the grants are being pulled and directed to left-wing controlled telecom companies.

The FCC has a series of rules designed to prevent monopoly control by one owner.

Commissioner Carr added, “I think what’s interesting about it is that the FCC is not following its normal process for reviewing transactions that it has established over a number of years,” Carr warned. “It seems to me the FCC is poised, for the first time, to create an entirely new shortcut.”

The FCC currently has five commissioners. The vote on the Soros sale was 3-2, with the three Democrat-Commissioners voting in favor and the two Republicans voting against.

There are roughly 15,445 radio stations in the U.S. and roughly 91% of Americans listen to the radio according to studies. Radio is still the most popular form of media in the United States according to demographic research.

The 2024 Presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is on Tuesday November 5, 2024.

The FCC was created by far left President Franklin Roosevelt in 1934 to reign in and control his political opposition on radio in the 1930s, including Catholic priest Fr. Charles Coughlin of Michigan and Governor Huey Long of Louisiana.