FBI Says Ryan Routh Was Subject of “Previously Closed 2019 Tip” to FBI (VIDEO)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has admitted that alleged Trump assassin Ryan Routh was on the FBI’s radar in 2019.

In a press conference, Jeffrey Veltri, the FBI Special Agent in charge of the Miami field office that is investigating the attempted assassination against Trump, admitted the FBI received a “tip” on Routh in 2019.

Veltri stated, “I can also share with you that Routh was a subject of a previous closed 2019 tip to the FBI where it was alleged he was a felon in possession of a firearm.”

“The alleged complainant was interviewed and did not verify providing the initial information. The FBI passed that information on to local law enforcement in Honolulu,” added Veltri.

Routh was the subject of a previously closed 2019 tip to the FBI that alleged that he was a felon in possession of a firearm, said Jeffrey Veltri, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami’s field office. The FBI interviewed the tipster, who did not verify the initial information, Veltri said. The FBI passed that information to local law enforcement in Honolulu on behalf of the FBI. Authorities are pursing search warrants for the suspect’s cellphones, electronics and a vehicle, Veltri said. They are also interviewing witnesses on the scene, as well as family members and former colleagues.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Ryan Routh was previously charged in 2002 for possessing a weapon of mass destruction but only received probation.

