Far-Left Extremists Protest in Germany Following Right-Wing AfD’s Election Victories in Saxony and Thuringia on Sunday

Far-left extremists protested on Sunday night in Dresden, Germany following the election victories by the AfD party in Saxony and Thuringia.

The moderate and populist AfD

Eilmeldung – Nach dem Zuwachs der #AfD bei den Wahlen in Sachsen und #Thüringen gehen Linksextremisten in Dresden auf die Straße!

A similar protest against the AfD was held by the radical left in Berlin on Sunday.

The radical left has a long history of violence and assault on AfD candidates in Germany – this comes after years of the far left media smearing the moderate German party.

In 2019 Antifa took responsibility for the attempted assassination of an AfD party leader.

The elite media attacks have led to several assaults on AfD members in recent years by the radical left. The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft spoke with one of the top AfD politicians in October about the brutal attacks on AfD members.

The far left in Germany are already threatening violence following the AfD victories. This could be a very dangerous period for the AfD Party. This is a party full of strong men and women. They will not bend.