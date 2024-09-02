Far-Left Extremists Protest in Germany Following Right-Wing AfD’s Election Victories in Saxony and Thuringia on Sunday

by
Far left extremists protest in Dresden, Germany following election victories by the right-wing AfD Party on Sunday.

Far-left extremists protested on Sunday night in Dresden, Germany following the election victories by the AfD party in Saxony and Thuringia.

The moderate and populist AfD

A similar protest against the AfD was held by the radical left in Berlin on Sunday.

The radical left has a long history of violence and assault on AfD candidates in Germany – this comes after years of the far left media smearing the moderate German party.

In 2019 Antifa took responsibility for the attempted assassination of an AfD party leader.

NOT MAKING HEADLINES – The Life-Threatening Attacks on Germany’s AfD Party Members – MP Petr Bystron Describes the Poisoning, Beatings and the SHOCKING STORY OF HIS OWN SITUATION as AfD Populist Party Members are Targeted and Hunted by the German Left (VIDEO)

The elite media attacks have led to several assaults on AfD members in recent years by the radical left. The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft spoke with one of the top AfD politicians in October about the brutal attacks on AfD members.

NOT MAKING HEADLINES – The Life-Threatening Attacks on Germany’s AfD Party Members – MP Petr Bystron Describes the Poisoning, Beatings and the SHOCKING STORY OF HIS OWN SITUATION as AfD Populist Party Members are Targeted and Hunted by the German Left (VIDEO)

The far left in Germany are already threatening violence following the AfD victories. This could be a very dangerous period for the AfD Party. This is a party full of strong men and women. They will not bend.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 