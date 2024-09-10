Chinese Spy Lover Eric Swalwell Has a Complete Meltdown on the House Hearing Over Trump Cat Memes

Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell went on a fiery rant during a House Judiciary Committee hearing over memes featuring President Trump hugging ducks and kittens.

The memes, which were inspired by ongoing frustrations about the Biden-Harris border crisis, especially in towns like Springfield, Ohio, portrayed Trump as a protector of America’s beloved animals, while jabbing at the chaos brought on by open-border policies.

The Judiciary Committee was addressing the Biden administration’s failure to secure the southern border—a crisis that has overwhelmed small American towns, leading to widespread concern.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, the situation in Springfield reached a boiling point when citizens accused Haitian migrants of grotesque crimes, including slaughtering ducks and even cats for food.

Residents recounted disturbing stories, like witnessing immigrants “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them,” and a horrifying incident where a cat was reportedly hung from a tree branch and carved up.

These alarming stories prompted a wave of online memes mocking the Biden-Harris administration’s failure to protect not just American citizens, but even animals.

The House Judiciary Committee joined the fun, tweeting out, “Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio!” with an image of Trump hugging the animals.

Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio! pic.twitter.com/YnTZStPnsg — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 9, 2024

Instead of addressing the serious issues at hand, Swalwell lost his cool.

In a fit of rage, he lambasted the committee chairman for “going down some crazy rabbit hole” and for tweeting about aliens eating pets.

“What in the hell is this? The chairman tweets, ‘Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio,’ because he goes down some crazy rabbit hole, completely debunked, that aliens are eating pets? My God, are you okay, Mr. Chairman? Because last year, for a very long time, you tweeted and promoted Kanye West as he was calling for genocide against the Jews, and you kept it up. Now, when we have victims coming here, you’re tweeting this nonsense. I don’t know why you would do this. I hope you’re okay. I don’t know if the aliens who are eating your ducks are in the room with us right now. But, Mr. Chairman, this is a serious issue. These people have loved ones who have been lost, and you tweeted this.”

