Enough Is Enough: President Trump Agrees to FOX News Debate – But Not with Never-Trumpers Bret Baier or Martha MacCallum (VIDEO)

President Trump tells the FOX and Friends hosts he will agree to a debate on the conservative lite channel.

President Donald Trump joined FOX and Friends on Wednesday morning following his second presidential debate this year and first debate with chuckler Kamala Harris.

During the discussion, President Trump told the morning show hosts that he is willing to do a debate on the conservative-lite channel. But not with Never-Trumpers Bret Baier or Martha MacCallum.

Good move. They’re both as bad or worse than ABC hosts and the rest of the far left legacy media.

Trump is trying to prevent another three-way tag team like we witnessed last night.

Steve Doocy: Mr. President, I know when we started the interview, you said that you felt that you won the debate last night, your best ever. I think before the debate happened last night, the Kamala Harris people said that they would actually like to do another debate in October. I know that last night, Fox News sent letters to your campaign and her campaign, offering three dates of debates moderated by Martha and Brett. One is October ninth in Arizona.

President Trump: Well, I wouldn’t want to have Martha and Brett. I’d love to have somebody else other than Martha and Brett. I’d love to have, frankly, Sean or Jesse or Laura, somebody else. Let’s give other people a shot. But I didn’t think Martha and Brett were good last night. I thought Jesse was fantastic last night, what he said. Jesse really got it. Jesse said, Trump won that debate. We won that debate by a lot. No, I wouldn’t want Okay, Mr. President. But I would take some others.

