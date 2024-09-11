“None of the Whoppers that the Vice President was Saying – They Sat on Sidelines and Allowed that to Pass” — Robert Kennedy Jr. Goes Off on Biased ABC Moderators (Video)

by
Robert Kennedy Jr. slams ABC moderators for their extremely biased debate.

Robert Kennedy Jr. went off on the ABC moderators following the first presidential debate on Tuesday night.

Robert Kennedy Jr.: Unfortunately, we had moderators who were clearly biased, who were constantly fact-checking Donald Trump. None of these whoppers that the vice president was saying, and none of her failure to really explain that, answer that first question, that very, very critical first question. They simply sat there on the sidelines and allowed that to pass.

Robert Kennedy Jr. becomes more and more impressive by the day.

Via Trump War Room:

It should not come as a surprise. ABC has been severely anti-Trump all year.

