Minneapolis Police Department Swears in First ‘Non-Citizen’ Officer to the Police Force

The Minneapolis Police Department has just sworn in its first non-citizen officer, in addition to its first Somali female officer.

Ikran Mohamed and Lesly Vera were among nearly two dozen officers who were recently onboarded to join the police force, with the former being the department’s first Somali female to be recruited and the latter being the first non-citizen officer.

The report states that Vera is originally from Mexico but has resided in the US since she was 4 years old, calling Minneapolis her ‘home’ despite never becoming a citizen.

According to ABC News, MPD Chief Brian O’Hara cited a new change in the law, which now states that a ‘permanent resident’ who is a non-citizen can join the police department.

“There may be people who question it, but that’s completely ridiculous. There’s like I mentioned, there is a history in this country of people immediately on arrival to the country, enlisting in the military and serving,” he stated.

O’Hara may have thought he made a valid point. However, it is absurd to think that the immigrants who arrived in this country during its founding with the goal of creating prosperity should be likened to the modern invaders who come here to deplete American resources while fundamentally changing our culture.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s decision to allow non-citizens to serve as police officers, exemplified by the swearing-in of Lesly Vera, raises serious concerns.

Law enforcement and military roles should be strictly reserved for U.S. citizens —individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to this country through the naturalization process.

Citizenship signifies loyalty and accountability, traits that are essential for those entrusted with enforcing laws and ensuring public safety. Non-citizens, whether ‘permanent resident’ or not, may lack the same values and understanding to the community they serve, which jeopardizes the trust and effectiveness of these roles.

Watch the clip from ABC News: