DOJ IG Horowitz Won’t Release Report Revealing ‘Shocking’ Number of FBI Informants Involved in January 6 Before Election (VIDEO)

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government about the FBI’s handling of security clearances for whistleblowers.

Over three and a half years ago, Horowitz said his department was working on a review of January 6 and claimed it would release a report of its findings.

Horowitz, an Obama appointee, told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department ‘paused’ its January 6 review because of ongoing criminal work.

Congressman Massie asked Horowitz why it has taken him almost 4 years and won’t come out before the election.

“We don’t interfere with ongoing criminal investigations,” Horowitz told Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Jack Smith is going to release a 180-page hit piece on Trump before the election, but Horowitz won’t release his January 6 report.

DOJ IG admits his delayed report–now in draft form–will include info on number of FBI informants involved in Jan 6 and which ones went inside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Gn4xSk5bTK — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 25, 2024

“The number of FBI informants participating in the January 6th 2021 protest will shock folks,” Massie said.

We don’t know the exact number of FBI informants in the Trump crowd on January 6, but there were so many that the FBI lost track.

The House Judiciary Republicans sent out a letter last September that included transcribed testimony from former Assistant Director-in-Charge of the Washington Field Office (WFO) Steven D’Antuono.

D’Antuono testified that the FBI had numerous confidential human sources (CHS) in the Trump crowd on January 6.

In fact, they had so many FBI operatives in the crowd they they had no idea how many were actually there that day.