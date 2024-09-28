Diddy’s Lawyer Blames Racism For His Client’s Downfall, Denounces Deliberate ‘Takedown of a Successful Black Man’

A lawyer for Sean ‘Diddy’ Coombs has blamed racism for his client’s downfall as he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges rom a New York prison cell.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo, featured in the documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, claims that the federal government specifically targeted rapper because of his race.

“[The government] is no friend historically of the successful Black man, okay, none,” Agnifilio said. “And they start making this case, in my opinion, as a takedown of a successful Black man.”

“This is the government scrutinizing his business, scrutinizing his taxes, he does everything right,” he continued. ‘What’s the last vestige, we are going to go into his bedroom because maybe we don’t like the way he is having sex.”

Diddy is facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. In the Justice Department’s indictment, he is accused of organizing events where women were coerced into drug-fueled sexual activities.

Allegations also include kidnapping, physical abuse, and bribery, as well as abuse against minors. Diddy has denied all charges and has pledged to prove his innocence.

Agnifilio added that Diddy wants “to fight this case not just for himself, but for others in a similar position who are also facing government persecution.”

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” he continued. “I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of his story.”

Federal agents reportedly seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during raids on Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles earlier this year.

Marc Agnifilo has dismissed the claim, explaining that the artist simply likes to purchase in bulk. "I don't think it was 1,000," he told The New York Post. "I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know."

Despite protesting his innocence, the 54-year-old is said to be on suicide watch as he stares down the possibility of decades, if not the rest of his life in prison.