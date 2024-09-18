BREAKING: Home Solar Systems Explode in Beirut, Lebanon Following Walkie-Talkie and Pager Blasts, Officials Say

Lebanon officials are now reporting that multiple home solar energy systems have reportedly exploded in various neighborhoods across Beirut.

This attack follows closely on the heels of Tuesday’s pager blasts, which claimed the lives of 12 and left nearly 4,000 wounded in what is rapidly becoming an unparalleled security nightmare for the terrorist organization.

On Wednesday, walkie-talkies exploded simultaneously at various Hezbollah-controlled locations across the country.

Read more here:

Now, reports emerged from Lebanon's Official News Agency detailing how home solar systems—often touted as the solution to climate change—were also going up in flames.

Al Jazeera reported, "Several blasts took place simultaneously, Hashem said, similar to what happened on Tuesday. “But this time, it was mostly walkie-talkies or radios [that exploded],” he said, adding that reports suggested that solar devices and some batteries in cars also exploded. Lebanon’s official news agency reported that home solar energy systems exploded in several areas of Beirut."

#BREAKING Lebanon's state news agency reports that home solar energy systems have exploded in several areas of Beirut - AP pic.twitter.com/Oe6atF3gnX — War Intel (@warintel4u) September 18, 2024

AP reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has announced the beginning of a “new phase” in the conflict as the country redirects its attention to the northern front, where Hezbollah militants in Lebanon pose a growing threat.

Gallant made the announcement while addressing Israeli troops on Wednesday, praising the army and security agencies for their operational successes in recent months. “The results are very impressive,” he said, acknowledging the accomplishments of the military in the fight against Hamas but emphasizing the need to pivot to the north.

“We are at the start of a new phase in the war — it requires courage, determination, and perseverance,” Gallant stated. While he did not directly address the recent mysterious explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon, his comments suggest that Israel’s military strategy will now focus on combating Hezbollah

This is a breaking story.