Democrats Now Hate Pollster Nate Silver as His Latest Models Suggest Trump Victory, Claim He is a Paid Republican Operative

Nate Silver, the liberal statistician who runs the popular polling and data website FiveThirtyEight, is drawing anger from leftists after his latest election models indicated that Trump is the favorite to win November’s presidential election.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit this week, Silver’s latest polls indicate that Trump has a 62.5 percent chance of victory compared to Kamala Harris at 38.5 percent, suggesting that her honeymoon period is well and truly over.

However, Democrats and leftists are not too happy about these findings and are using Silver's loose connection to Peter Thiel as evidence that he is in fact a Republican operative.

Jen Rubin with an interesting breakdown of the latest polls pic.twitter.com/tD6T7TXvP7 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 8, 2024

Nate Silver now works for Polymarket, which is owned by Peter Thiel. He constantly includes garbage high school republican polls like “patriot polling” in his aggregate models For all intents and purposes he is acting as a Republican op & should be regarded as such https://t.co/hreJPzptl8 — Leftward Bound (@LeftwardBound) September 8, 2024

Nate Silver has gone from "that guy who forecasted that one election correctly and has an undeserved reputation as a stat genius" to "that guy who just literally makes up wild shit because Peter Thiel is paying him a lot of money." — Kevin Bailey (@KevBaile) September 5, 2024

Soon I expect Nate to predict Trump will receive every last electoral vote Cuz that’s the way Peter Thiel wants it Nate Silver works for Polymarket, a Panama based betting mkt that offers odds on US elections. Peter Thiel is a maj investor. US citizens are barred from betting https://t.co/hW7QPSzhT8 — f(x) (@ef_of_eks) September 8, 2024

Nate Silver is funded by Peter Thiel who also funds JD Vance. You know the same way you are funded by Russia comrade Ben https://t.co/HlXZgXUH2h — Jack Starr (@Jckstarr) September 8, 2024

I respect the naked partisan hack branch of Nate Silver haters than whatever this shit is pic.twitter.com/WDRJiZiWh6 — Pontifex Maximus-ComradeSnek☭ (@ComradeSnake) September 8, 2024

.@Polymarket, Peter Thiel and Nate Silver. A very possible scenario brewing… pic.twitter.com/fEowRcSkQT — f(x) (@ef_of_eks) September 7, 2024

Super important—do not trust Nate Silver’s polling. He is financed by Peter Thiel. https://t.co/M8cxmlb0M1 — SunningChameleon (@SunningCham88) September 8, 2024

While Silver's businesses may have received some financial backing from Thiel, the billionaire business mogul has so far refused to endorse Donald Trump.

Regardless of his association with Thiel, Silver's past statements indicate that he is far more sympathetic to liberal than conservative positions. Yet whatever his political leanings, Silver's job is to correctly predict elections, a skill for which he has a relatively impressive record.

That is not to say that he always gets it right. Back in 2016, he gave Hillary Clinton a 72 precent chance of winning the presidential election and estimated that Donald Trump would win just 236 electoral votes, a prediction that ultimately fell wide of the mark.