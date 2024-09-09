Democrats Now Hate Pollster Nate Silver as His Latest Models Suggest Trump Victory, Claim He is a Paid Republican Operative

Nate Silver, the liberal statistician who runs the popular polling and data website FiveThirtyEight, is drawing anger from leftists after his latest election models indicated that Trump is the favorite to win November’s presidential election.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit this week, Silver’s latest polls indicate that Trump has a 62.5 percent chance of victory compared to Kamala Harris at 38.5 percent, suggesting that her honeymoon period is well and truly over.

However, Democrats and leftists are not too happy about these findings and are using Silver's loose connection to Peter Thiel as evidence that he is in fact a Republican operative.

While Silver's businesses may have received some financial backing from Thiel, the billionaire business mogul has so far refused to endorse Donald Trump.

Regardless of his association with Thiel, Silver's past statements indicate that he is far more sympathetic to liberal than conservative positions. Yet whatever his political leanings, Silver's job is to correctly predict elections, a skill for which he has a relatively impressive record.

That is not to say that he always gets it right. Back in 2016, he gave Hillary Clinton a 72 precent chance of winning the presidential election and estimated that Donald Trump would win just 236 electoral votes, a prediction that ultimately fell wide of the mark.

