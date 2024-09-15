Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries Says MAGA Republicans Want National Ban on Abortion and Must Be Stopped

by
Hakeem Jeffries / 60 Minutes

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries seemingly responded to the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump by declaring that MAGA Republicans must be stopped.

While full details have yet to be confirmed, it appears that Trump was the subject of a failed assassination attempt against him at his Mar-a-Lago resort while playing golf on Sunday afternoon.

Rather than condemning the violence, Jeffries instead took to the X platform to rant about the now-dissolved Project 2025 and the prospect of a national abortion ban, a policy that Trump has repeatedly ruled out.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are the party of a national abortion ban and Trump’s Project 2025,” he wrote. “We must stop them.”

Hakeem Jeffries finally condemned political violence.

Users quickly slammed Jeffries for his refusal to condemn the attempted assassination.

Meanwhile, the vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has responded to the shooting by saying that she had “been briefed on reports” and that she was “glad” he had not been killed.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” she wrote. “Violence has no place in America.”

Kamala Harris Responds to Attempted Trump Shooting That Happened Less Than One Week After Highly Scrutinized Rigged Debate

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 