Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries Says MAGA Republicans Want National Ban on Abortion and Must Be Stopped

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries seemingly responded to the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump by declaring that MAGA Republicans must be stopped.

While full details have yet to be confirmed, it appears that Trump was the subject of a failed assassination attempt against him at his Mar-a-Lago resort while playing golf on Sunday afternoon.

Rather than condemning the violence, Jeffries instead took to the X platform to rant about the now-dissolved Project 2025 and the prospect of a national abortion ban, a policy that Trump has repeatedly ruled out.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are the party of a national abortion ban and Trump’s Project 2025,” he wrote. “We must stop them.”

Extreme MAGA Republicans are the party of a national abortion ban and Trump’s Project 2025. We must stop them. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 15, 2024

Hakeem Jeffries finally condemned political violence.

Political violence has no place in a democratic society. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 15, 2024

Users quickly slammed Jeffries for his refusal to condemn the attempted assassination.

What the actual F is wrong with you — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2024

Trump was almost assassinated AGAIN because of you and your gremlins rhetoric. WTF is wrong with you people? — Sara Rose (@saras76) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile, the vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has responded to the shooting by saying that she had “been briefed on reports” and that she was “glad” he had not been killed.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” she wrote. “Violence has no place in America.”