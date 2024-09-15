Kamala Harris Responds to Attempted Trump Shooting That Happened Less Than One Week After Highly Scrutinized Rigged Debate

The White House responded to the attempted shooting of Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, stating that “the President and Vice President have been briefed” and “they are relieved to know that he is safe.”

Kamala Harris also released a statement on X. Joe Biden has not released a statement.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as President Trump was golfing on the 5th hole with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Officials have confirmed that the gunman targeted President Trump. However, it was unclear if the shots that were heard came from the gunman or the Secret Service shooting at the suspect before he was able to discharge his weapon.

Following the incident, President Trump said in a statement, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”

This is the second attempt on President Trump's life since July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Notably, both attempted assassinations occurred closely following a presidential debate.

After Trump administered a career-ending thrashing against Biden on the debate stage in the first presidential debate on June 27, 2024, he was nearly assassinated while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, about two weeks later on July 13. When this failed, Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election eight days later on July 21, leaving many questions.

On September 10, Trump faced off against Kamala Harris in a rigged debate and still overcame her, despite extreme bias, conflict of interest, and possible cheating from the moderators and Harris' campaign. Now, just five days later, as the debate is under heavy scrutiny and investigation by members of Congress, we have another attempt on President Trump's life.

Notice a pattern?

Also, during the debate on September 10, Trump stated, "I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things they say about me." But that didn't stop the violence-inciting rhetoric.

Just two days ago, the Harris campaign pushed lies on social media, claiming that 'Trump says “nothing was done wrong' in Charlottesville in 2017 when neo-Nazis chanted 'Jews will not replace us' and killed an innocent woman."

This further begs the question: How did another armed gunman get within killing distance from Trump, who is supposed to have heightened security after the July 13 incident in Butler, Pennsylvania?

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," Harris said in a statement posted to X.

Newsweek reports,

According to the Associated Press, the White House said in a statement that Biden and Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and will be kept updated on the investigation, adding that they are "relieved to know that he is safe." "The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the White House said in a statement. Security concerns have continued to be raised as the 2024 election continues with various public and outdoor events as security around Trump has been significantly tightened, with increased measures at his public appearances, including the use of bulletproof enclosures during outdoor speeches.

This is a developing story.