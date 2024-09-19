Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Declares Trump ‘Will Execute a Coup’ on January 6th, 2025

Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman has claimed that Donald Trump is planning to “execute a coup” on January 6th next year.

In a fundraising plea sent via ActBlue, Goldman suggested that Trump will task Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to “execute a coup” on his behalf:

Dan Goldman here with an important update on Donald Trump and New York. In just a few hours, Trump will hold a rally on Long Island in a critical battleground district. Trump knows his campaign can’t win New York. But he also knows that the path to the House majority runs straight through New York. Why does he care? Because he wants Mike Johnson – the architect of the 2020 effort to overturn the election – to be Speaker of the House on January 6, 2025 in order to execute a coup when he loses. We cannot let that happen. Will you rush a contribution to help make sure we flip the House so that Hakeem Jeffries will be the Speaker on January 6?

His comments come just days after the second assassination attempt against Trump by another left-wing lunatic, while Democrats continue to deny that their wild rhetoric about the presidential frontrunner is stoking violence against him.

Earlier this week, Trump released a list of comments by Democratic Party politicians and their allies who used inflammatory or even violent language against him.

Jewish congressman Dan Goldman is going viral for calling for Donald Trump to be assassinated on national television pic.twitter.com/lGphMPmW0z — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 16, 2024

Goldman was among those on the list, having previously remarked that Trump was “destructive to our democracy” and therefore needed to be “eliminated.”