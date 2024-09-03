JUST IN: Dan Bongino Reveals New Explosive Whistleblower Claims on January 6 Pipe Bomber (VIDEO)

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said a whistleblower has come forward to him with new information on the January 6 ‘pipe bomber.’

Dan Bongino said according to the whistleblower, after the pipe bombs were found at the RNC and DNC headquarters, “assets on the ground, including a whistleblower, was briefed about the pipe bombs the next day and show a picture of a guy in a hoodie.”

However, according to the whistleblower, the law enforcement agents were told to stand down two days later.

“But two days later after the pipe bombs, he notes, emphasis his — without explanation, they were told to stand down! No need to look for the guy anymore” Bongino said.

This directly contradicts previous statements by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

WATCH:

Last month TGP reported on a new video from January 6 showing a man exiting a DC Metro police vehicle carrying a bag toward the location of the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ at 12:51 pm on Jan. 6 – just 15 minutes before the ‘explosive device’ was discovered by another officer.

Who is this mystery man carrying a bag toward the park bench just 15 minutes before the ‘pipe bomb’ was discovered?

WATCH:

Did this police officer place the pipe bomb next to the park bench on January 6?

Not one Secret Service agent saw the pipe bomb during a sweep of the building before Kamala Harris arrived that day.

The bomb-sniffing dog that was brought to the location earlier in the day also didn’t detect the bomb.

Earlier this year J6 footage released showed a highly-trained bomb-sniffing dog somehow missing the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ just a few feet away at approximately 9:51 am that morning.

WATCH:

Additionally Secret Service agents also miraculously didn’t seem concerned that a deadly ‘pipe bomb’ was discovered within close proximity to Kamala Harris.

Harris’s Secret Service detail arrived at 11:25 am that morning and did not find the pipe bomb…that’s because it was likely planted by the police officer 90 minutes later.

WATCH:

For years we’ve been told an unidentified suspect planted pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI still ‘can’t find’ the person who planted the bombs.

It appears the shadowy person who was caught on surveillance video on January 5 was just a decoy.

To make this story even worse, the Secret Service texts messages from January 6 have all been wiped. Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle claims the texts got deleted during a data update and phone migration.

Bongino says that is it highly likely the SS texts were deleted because agents were texting each other to stand down knowing the bombs were planted by federal agents.

