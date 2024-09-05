Dallas Police Confirm Venezuelan Gang That Took Over Aurora, CO Apartment Complex is Now Wreaking Havoc in Texas

Slowly but surely, Biden has turned America into a Third-World hellscape, where violent armed thugs run the streets with impunity.

According to the DailyMail, Dallas police have confirmed the dangerous Venezuelan gang that overtook apartment complexes in Aurora, CO and Chicago, IL has made its way into Texas, and is now wreaking havoc in yet another American community.

“We have had gang activity in the north Dallas area linked to the Tren de Aragua gang from Venezuela,” Jennifer Pryor, the spokeswoman for the Dallas Police Department told the DailyMail in an interview. ‘Our department is collaborating with other agencies to address possible crimes linked to this and other gangs in our city,” she added.

Just last week, shocking video footage circulated online showing members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua seizing an apartment complex while armed with assault rifles. Since the video emerged, there have been several reports of Venezuelan gangs and other undocumented aliens causing chaos in multiple states.

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

The DailyMail investigations have uncovered that many of these illegal aliens are fraudulently gaining access to food delivery and ride-share apps, prompting potentially dangerous individuals to show up at the doorstep of unsuspecting customers.

From the DailyMail:

“As a DailyMail.com investigation revealed, Venezuelan migrants have infiltrated food delivery and ride-share apps, renting or buying accounts that do not belong to them and showing up at your door illegally. In many cases, the migrants working under assumed names and identities don’t have authorization to work in the US or a driver license to legally operate a vehicle. It raises huge concerns about the safety of the home delivery apps and the consumer’s ability to trust who is actually delivering food to their home and family – with customers’ personal information potentially placed in the hands of dangerous street gangs.”

As these Venezuelan gangs continue to embed themselves deeper into American society, it serves as a stark reminder that our government has betrayed the American people by not only allowing, but encouraging the mass invasion of illegal aliens at the southern border.

The escalating violence in our cities, directly attributed to illegal aliens, underscores the disastrous consequences of Biden and Kamala’s open border policies. These policies have not only compromised the safety of our communities but have effectively weaponized alien criminals against law abiding citizens.

Armed gangs taking over properties and entering neighborhoods without a care for the law are a direct result of corrupt leadership that prioritizes illegal votes over public security. It is an unfortunate reality check that our leaders are actively working against the public who they are supposed to represent.