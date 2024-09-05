“Culture War: The Deadly Consequences of a Woke War Machine” — The True Story of Abbey Gate that You Did Not Hear from the Mainstream Media – MUST-SEE DOCUMENTARY

In a searing critique of the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. military, the American Principles Project (APP) and Logan Circle Group have released a hard-hitting documentary titled “Culture War: Consequences of a Woke War Machine,” the true story of Abbey Gate.

This documentary comes in the wake of the third anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing.

On August 26, 2021, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the Abbey Gate of Kabul Airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and over 170 Afghan civilians.

Reports have surfaced that top military officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, were aware of an imminent threat hours before the attack. Despite this knowledge, they failed to act decisively to protect American troops and civilians.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews provided harrowing testimony before Congress last year, revealing that he was denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber despite clear indications of an impending attack.

His account underscores a chilling reality: military leaders on the ground recognized the danger but were paralyzed by indecision and bureaucratic red tape.

Senior advisor to President Trump, Jason Miller, said that Harris was the last person in the room when this atrocity took place.

“As I have said, President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war,” Kamala said in a statement during the third anniversary.

The documentary features interviews with heavyweights like former President Donald Trump, former White House’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Representative Matt Gaetz, Representative Jim Banks, and the grieving families of troops lost in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the documentary examines what it sees as the destructive influence of left-wing ideology on military readiness.

The one-hour documentary draws a clear line from the Biden regime’s “social experiments” to the chaotic and deadly 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Terry Schilling, President of APP, released a statement on the film’s release:

“The disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan did not happen in a vacuum. For years, our military has been gradually weakened by far-left cultural policies imposed by Democrats. And under the current Biden-Harris administration, this social experimentation has gone into overdrive, with predictably catastrophic results. The true story of the 2021 attack at Abbey Gate, as well as everything that led up to it, needs to be told. That’s why the release of our film today is so important. No more men and women in uniform should have their lives put at risk because of the failures of incompetent ideologues here in Washington. Our military, and our entire country, deserve better.”

WATCH IT BELOW: