THE CRINGE: Kamala Harris’s Fake Accent *And Shrill Cackle* Return in North Carolina Stump Speech (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris, Charlotte, North Carolina

Kamala Harris traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina for a campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on Thursday afternoon.

Harris had to bus in supporters….AGAIN.

Thousands of people were bused to Kamala Harris’s rally on Thursday.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris’s cackle is back and worse than ever.

“You heard what he said in the debate! He has no plan to replace it! He said… *shrill cackle* – he said, concepts of a plaaaan *shrill cackle* – oh you all watched the debate!” Harris said cackling.

WATCH:

Harris’s fake accent is also back now that she is campaigning in the South.

“It’s time to turn the page,” Kamala Harris said trashing Trump.

She’s literally in office right now and cast the tie-breaking vote on the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which caused the worse inflation crisis in more than 100 years.

WATCH:

