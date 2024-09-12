THE CRINGE: Kamala Harris’s Fake Accent *And Shrill Cackle* Return in North Carolina Stump Speech (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina for a campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on Thursday afternoon.

Harris had to bus in supporters….AGAIN.

Thousands of people were bused to Kamala Harris’s rally on Thursday.

WATCH:

BREAKING: The Kamala Harris campaign just got caught BUSSING in thousands of people for her rally in North Carolina They cheat at everything, and apparently, even crowd sizes I've been to two Trump rallies in two different states. The people at his rallies are locals from the… pic.twitter.com/9P8ju2bfMt — George (@BehizyTweets) September 12, 2024

Kamala Harris’s cackle is back and worse than ever.

“You heard what he said in the debate! He has no plan to replace it! He said… *shrill cackle* – he said, concepts of a plaaaan *shrill cackle* – oh you all watched the debate!” Harris said cackling.

WATCH:

Get ready to witness the most cringe thing you have ever seen in your life. pic.twitter.com/snv6hpJXjL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

Harris’s fake accent is also back now that she is campaigning in the South.

“It’s time to turn the page,” Kamala Harris said trashing Trump.

She’s literally in office right now and cast the tie-breaking vote on the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which caused the worse inflation crisis in more than 100 years.

WATCH: