Corrupt Judge Juan Merchan Sued For Financial Disclosures Amid Reports His Daughter’s Firm Made Tens of Millions of Dollars Off Trump NYC Case

America First Legal sued Judge Juan Merchan for financial disclosures amid reports his daughter’s political firm has made tens of millions of dollars off of his trial against Trump.

Juan Merchan is the far-left, conflicted judge who oversaw Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial against President Trump.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

AFL sued Juan Merchan and argued that under New York law, judges are required to file annual financial disclosures.

“Clearly, Justice Merchan’s daughter and her clients stand to profit handsomely from lawfare against President Trump,” AFL wrote in its lawsuit, according to Fox News.

Fox News reported:

America First Legal (AFL) is suing New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan for refusing to turn over his financial disclosures amid questions about his daughter’s work at a Democratic firm, Fox News Digital has learned. AFL sued Merchan, who presided over former President Donald Trump’s six-week-long trial in New York v. Trump, stemming from the yearslong investigation out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. They also sued the New York State Unified Court System’s Ethics Commission. The lawsuit comes after the AFL sent a demand letter last week for Merchan’s financial disclosures, threatening legal action. The AFL previously requested those records in June. Under New York law, judges are required to file annual financial disclosures, which are required to be made available upon request. “The law is clear that judicial financial disclosures must be released to the public,” AFL Vice President Dan Epstein told Fox News Digital. “New York’s highest court has stated that such disclosures are necessary for parties before the courts to get a fair shake.” Epstein said the public “needs to know what Judge Merchan is hiding or even if he failed to file financial disclosures at all.”

Last month House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan subpoenaed the company, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., of Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter Loren.