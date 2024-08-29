Jim Jordan Subpoenas Political Firm Led by Judge Merchan’s Daughter… and the CEO Lashes Out

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan subpoenaed the company Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter.

Juan Merchan is the far-left, conflicted judge who oversaw Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial against President Trump

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

Jim Jordan subpoenaed Authentic Campaigns’ CEO Mike Nellis to sit down for a deposition and to sign a sworn affidavit

“If Authentic Campaigns indeed has no responsive records for the other requests made by the Committee on August 1, as you have asserted, the Committee requests a sworn certification under the penalty of perjury that Authentic Campaigns made a reasonable, diligent, and good faith search for responsive documents and was unable to locate any responsive documents,” Jim Jordan wrote in a letter obtained by The Gateway Pundit.

“One such conflict is Ms. Merchan’s—daughter of Judge Merchan and President of Authentic Campaigns—work on behalf of President Trump’s political adversaries and the possible financial benefit that Ms. Merchan and Authentic Campaigns received from the prosecution and conviction of President Trump,” Jim Jordan said.

Jordan said according to media reports, Nellis and Loren Merchan were “closely involved in the presidential campaigns of both President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

“During Ms. Merchan’s employment with the Harris campaign, Authentic Campaigns received over $7 million in compensation for its services. You also worked for then-presidential candidate Harris and it appears you continue to do so. Authentic Campaigns conducted work for the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign and, according to public records, was paid just over $2 million in a one-month period for its work,” Jim Jordan wrote.

Mike Nellis lashed out at Jim Jordan and President Trump in a post on X.

“We have just received a subpoena from Jim Jordan and the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee. This is yet another abuse of power, aimed at promoting a baseless right-wing conspiracy theory that links our company, Authentic, to Donald Trump’s fraud trial. We are thoroughly reviewing the subpoena with our legal team and will provide updates as soon as we have more information,” Mike Nellis wrote.

“Let us be clear: these allegations against our company are completely false and purely politically motivated. This is a blatant attempt to intimidate us and divert attention from Donald Trump’s conviction. We refuse to be bullied, and we will not allow House Republicans or MAGA extremists to spread lies about our work. We remain steadfast in our mission and are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our friends and family during this time,” Nellis said.