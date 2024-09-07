Comedy Break With JP Sears as He Hilariously Roasts Kamala’s First Interview as Democrat Nominee

Comedian JP Sears is back at it with his refreshing tongue-in-cheek comedy, this time roasting Kamala Harris’ first “interview” with CNN as the Democrat presidential nominee.

In the latest video, Sears roasts the ridiculous softball interview and presents what it might have looked like if an interviewer had let their inside voice out and uses her actual interview answers to his hilarious questions.

The video opens with Sears telling Kamala, “You’re drunk right now.”

Kamala responds, ” And that’s not going to change.”

He continues, “You have a drinking problem.”

Kamala says, “I recognize the problem.”

Sears then sets up the premise of the skit, “Okay, we’re live. Kamala Harris, welcome.”

He nods to Tim Walz and adds, “I see you brought your emotional support dog with you today, which is great.”

He continues, “Before I came in, your campaign staff out there gave me this list of really great softball questions that I’m allowed to ask, helped stay true to the spirit of journalism, so thanks for that, though I might straight from the list just a tiny little bit.”

Sears covers a wide range of topics, including the attempted assassination of President Trump, the border, crime, and inflation.

Watch the entire hilarious episode here:

Sears also has a popular podcast, AwakenWithJP.