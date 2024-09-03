New Polling Indicates the Kamala Harris Interview on CNN Did Nothing to Help Her

The long awaited softball interview that Kamala Harris recently did on CNN with Dana Bash did nothing to help her campaign, according to new polling from Rasmussen.

Even with a friendly outlet like CNN, many people felt that the interview was a dud which failed to convey any solid policy positions or s sense of where Kamala Harris wants to take the country.

Her campaign people are not helping her by hiding her from the public. Her ability to speak and do media spots is diminished.

From the Washington Examiner:

Harris momentum stalls, CNN talk didn’t help In the first polling of voters after her long-awaited first televised interview, the momentum of newly-minted Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have stalled. In a post by the pollster for Rasmussen Reports, momentum appears to now favor former President Donald Trump in the 2024 see-saw race. The outfit’s overnight polling of its likely voter sample, typically with a slightly higher percentage of Democrats, showed that the advantage continued to shift to Trump following the Thursday night CNN interview in which Harris gave few details on her plans. Rasmussen’s overnight data shows Trump leading the national popular race 49% to 45%.

Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen tweeted this:

OH NOOooo… !! This wasn't supposed to happen! Our latest nightly data point (50% post-Kamala-interview) shows Trump opening up his biggest lead in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/pyR3HIMq1u — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@Mark_R_Mitchell) August 31, 2024

Even the liberal outlet Newsweek trashed the interview:

Lousy Interview Bodes Ill For Harris-Walz Campaign “I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” replied Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in a verbose word salad when CNN’s Dana Bash asked in her Thursday interview why her policy positions have changed since President Joe Biden cleared the path for her to run for president. Bash looked curiously embarrassed for even asking such germane questions of someone seeking to be the most powerful person in the world. Harris, on the other hand, seemed confident that Bash would make no attempt to press her on any issue, likely knowing that the interview’s main purpose was to offer her campaign cover from accusations of dodging media scrutiny. Accordingly, she did not explain what her “values” are, how they have led her to endorse policies significantly at odds with those she espoused before she became the de facto Democratic nominee five weeks ago, or why Americans should trust her.

If Harris has already peaked, and it looks like she has, her campaign is in serious trouble.