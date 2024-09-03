Chicago Resident Issues Chilling Warning to Armed Venezuelan Gangs After They Overtake Apartment Complex in the Windy City (VIDEO)

Brutal gang wars may soon be on the horizon in Chicago thanks to border czar Kamala Harris’ intentional dereliction of duty. As The Gateway Pundit reported Libs of Tik Tok shared , a shocking 911 call on X that revealed 32 armed Venezuelan migrants were attempting to overtake an apartment complex in Chicago last night. LISTEN:
BREAKING: A group of 32 armed Venezualans took over an apartment building in Chicago tonight. Here’s the audio of the 911 dispatch call.
First they did this in Aurora, CO and now Chicago? Which city will be next? This invasion happened on Kamala’s watch. pic.twitter.com/0L33y7PXto — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2024
This news comes just a week after Venezuelan gangs took over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, a city just 9 miles outside of Denver. Shortly after the news broke, a Chicago resident posted a video on Tiktok that raises cause for concern that rampant gang violence could break out unless the Venezuelans are swiftly removed (not likely to happen). In the video, he chillingly warns that the Venezuelan gangs are in for a rough ride if they continue to terrorize residents of the Windy City. This includes them getting potentially ‘chopped up’ if they don’t stay home. He also says that Chicagoans have an ace up their sleeves in an all-out war with the illegals…Switches. The man is likely referring to glock switches which are small devices that can be attached to the rear of the slide of a Glock handgun. This converts the pistol into one capable of full automatic fire. WATCH:
Resident: To all Venezuelans in Chicago…if you ain’t on all that bulls**t, stay neutral. If you know someone in that building who’s in on that bullsh**t, don’t let them run in that building. Because once word gets out that that’s the building they in, they’re going to chop that b**ch down…y’all better just stay in the house. So I don’t speak Spanish…but take this with a grain of salt if you like: this ain’t Colorado, this ain’t Utah, this ain’t like none of them places. This is just like where you are from. The only difference is you use a lot of handguns and old revolvers and machetes and sh*t. We got switches. If you’re not familiar with what a switch is, we will show you.