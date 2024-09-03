Chicago Resident Issues Chilling Warning to Armed Venezuelan Gangs After They Overtake Apartment Complex in the Windy City (VIDEO)

Brutal gang wars may soon be on the horizon in Chicago thanks to border czar Kamala Harris’ intentional dereliction of duty. As The Gateway Pundit reported Libs of Tik Tok shared , a shocking 911 call on X that revealed 32 armed Venezuelan migrants were attempting to overtake an apartment complex in Chicago last night. LISTEN:

BREAKING: A group of 32 armed Venezualans took over an apartment building in Chicago tonight. Here’s the audio of the 911 dispatch call. First they did this in Aurora, CO and now Chicago? Which city will be next? This invasion happened on Kamala’s watch. pic.twitter.com/0L33y7PXto — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2024

This news comes just a week after Venezuelan gangs took over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, a city just 9 miles outside of Denver. Shortly after the news broke, a Chicago resident posted a video on Tiktok that raises cause for concern that rampant gang violence could break out unless the Venezuelans are swiftly removed (not likely to happen). In the video, he chillingly warns that the Venezuelan gangs are in for a rough ride if they continue to terrorize residents of the Windy City. This includes them getting potentially ‘chopped up’ if they don’t stay home. He also says that Chicagoans have an ace up their sleeves in an all-out war with the illegals…Switches. The man is likely referring to glock switches which are small devices that can be attached to the rear of the slide of a Glock handgun. This converts the pistol into one capable of full automatic fire. WATCH: