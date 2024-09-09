Cherokee Tribe Starts Selling Recreational Marijuana in North Carolina — A State Where Possession Is Illegal

Whatever our thoughts on the issue, there is a big recreational marijuana debate ongoing in the US, where this modality of cannabis use has been legalized in 24 states, three U.S. territories, and D.C.

That’s roughly half the states in the union, and even in states where the usage remains illegal, the issue is getting more complicated, such as the case of North Carolina.

Associated Press reported:

“The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians began selling marijuana and cannabis products to any adult 21 or over starting Saturday at its tribe-owned dispensary in North Carolina, where possession or use of the drug is otherwise illegal.”

The Great Smoky Cannabis Co., located on the Eastern Band of Cherokee’s western tribal lands, shared a post on its Facebook page calling it “history in the making”.

The post shows a video of a line of people waiting outside the shop shortly before sales began at 10 a.m..

“The outlet already started July 4 to sell in-store or drive-thru products for recreational use to adults enrolled in the tribe or any other federally recognized tribe. It had opened its doors in April initially for adult medical marijuana purchases.

Marijuana possession or use is otherwise illegal in North Carolina, but the tribe can pass rules related to cannabis as a sovereign nation. Of North Carolina and its surrounding states, only Virginia allows for the legal recreational use of marijuana statewide.”

Cherokee tribe held a referendum last September in which tribal members voted backing adult recreational use on their reservation.

The referendum results instructed the tribal council to develop legislation to regulate such a market.

The details were worked out by the council, and in June they decriminalized cannabis on Eastern Band land called the Qualla Boundary.

“The move was not without its opponents. Shortly before the referendum, Republican U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards introduced legislation that would have removed federal highway funding from tribes and states that have legalized marijuana — a bill that ultimately died.”

The Great Smoky Cannabis marijuana sales center, located near the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, is predicted to be a revenue-generator for the 14,000-member tribe once its customer base has now been expanded.

Read more: