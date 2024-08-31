Trump Releases Bold Statement Pushing for Responsible Marijuana Use as Florida Voters Poised to Approve New Law

In a powerful statement on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump has made his stance clear on the impending legalization of marijuana in Florida, emphasizing the importance of responsible legislation to ensure public safety while respecting voter decisions.

As Florida prepares to vote on Amendment 3, which would legalize personal amounts of marijuana for adults aged 21 and older, Trump is positioning himself as a leader who balances law and order with personal freedoms.

Trump’s message is clear: while he supports the will of the voters, he is determined to ensure that legalization does not lead to the same chaos seen in Democrat-run cities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

As everyone knows, I was, and will be again, the most respected LAW & ORDER President in U.S. History. We will take our streets back by being tough & smart on violent, & all other types, of Crime. In Florida, like so many other States that have already given their approval, personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults with Amendment 3. Whether people like it or not, this will happen through the approval of the Voters, so it should be done correctly. We need the State Legislature to responsibly create laws that prohibit the use of it in public spaces, so we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat run Cities. At the same time, someone should not be a criminal in Florida, when this is legal in so many other States. We do not need to ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them, and no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl laced marijuana. We will make America SAFE again!

Trump’s comments come amid growing support for Amendment 3. Florida Amendment 3, known as the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, is on the ballot in Florida as a voter initiative. Florida voters will decide on this amendment in November of 2024.

Trump’s support aligns him with Republican State Senator Joe Gruters, who has recently broken ranks with some party members to advocate for Amendment 3. Gruters praised Trump’s endorsement.

“I am incredibly proud to have President Trump stand alongside us in our effort to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for simple possession of marijuana and to give Floridians the same individual freedom to choose safe, tested products that more than half the country already enjoys,” Gruters said per Florida Politics.

“Our shared goals to expand our freedoms and keep Floridians safe from fentanyl laced marijuana from the illicit market is why Amendment 3 has broad support and will pass in November. President Trump’s call for smart implementation is exactly why I filed a bill to prevent smoking in public. Marijuana should be consumed at home, and I will work alongside my colleagues in the legislature to ensure Florida does this right.”