Cackling Kamala Harris LIES That World Leaders Are ‘Laughing’ at Donald Trump, but European Foreign Ministers Show She Couldn’t Be More Wrong

Donald Trump is a great world leader with a wonderful sense of humor, but he knows that geopolitics are a consequential thing that he tackles with due seriousness – and unlike the worst VP in American history Kamala Harris, he is not in the habit of making a fool of himself.

So when Cackling Harris ridiculously claims that world leaders are ‘laughing’ at Trump, it reveals a lot about herself.

Sure enough, Foreign ministers from European nations with close U.S. ties immediately reacted to her comment, dismissing it.

During the presidential debate, Harris said that World leaders ‘are laughing at Donald Trump’. ‘I have talked with military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they say you’re a disgrace’.

But when asked about this absurd quote, foreign ministers that are in attendance dismissed any preference, and made it clear that they will work with whomever wins.

Fox News reported:

“‘We are friends of America’, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, noting Italy and the U.S. are ‘two sides of the same coin’. ‘If Trump will be the new president of America, we will work with him as we worked with him when he was president of America. We worked well with Biden, with Bush, with Reagan, with Clinton, with Obama’, Tajani added. ‘For us, the transatlantic relations are the key strategy of our foreign policy, Europe and America’.”

Foreign minister for the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky stressed that he would not interfere in the election, saying ‘leave it to the American citizens to decide’.

But he could not help but stress Trump’s ‘strong’ message of defense spending, one he hopes Europe would continue to embrace.

“‘The point is that Donald Trump had, at his time, one strong message for Europe, and that message was quite resonating and is resonating more now because he was saying spend more on your defense’, Lipavsky said. ‘My government is spending more on our defense. We want to reach those 2% of GDP, will be reaching them this year, and we will continue next year. So, (if) Donald Trump would be a president with this message, ‘Please spend 2%,” we would be OK’.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that that the long relationship between the countries ‘is more than politics’.

NATO countries are well aware that before the Trump administration, only a few members of NATO spent the mandatory 2% of GDP on defense.

That number rose sharply due to Trump’s forceful stance over the issue – that’s no laughing matter.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has reported that now, 23 of the 32 member states have hit the minimum 2% spending requirement. That’s serious progress.

But of course, no European nation has praised the success of Trump’s first term – and expressed hopes for a strong second term – as has Hungary.

According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, his government has ‘huge expectations’ for a new Trump administration.

“‘We have huge expectations because we do believe that many of the major crises which give us a lot of concern can be resolved by an administration of President Trump’, Szijjártó said, noting he speaks as the longest-serving foreign minister in NATO with 10 years under his belt.

“‘I didn’t really see anyone laughing at Trump’, Szijjártó said. ‘What I’ve seen many having fear. I’ve seen many being afraid of a U.S. president being honest, not a hostage by the liberal mainstream, representing a patriotic position, speaking clearly about America first’.

‘Under President Trump, everything was under control’, Szijjártó said. ‘Since President Trump has left office, the whole global security situation is deteriorating. So, I mean, these are experiences. If we base it on our experience, we say yes, from a perspective of U.S.-Hungary relations, I think President Trump would bring another impetus, freshness, dynamism to this relationship. And I think if President Trump is elected, I think the world has a good chance to become a more peaceful place compared to the current situation’.”

